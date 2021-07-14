Despite Vaccinations, COVID-19 cases increase in Occupied Palestine

SHAFAQNA- Occupied Palestine recorded a sharp increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus yesterday, so that the number of new cases reached 732.

This is the highest death toll in Occupied Palestine since the new Delta strain.

In addition, this is the highest daily rate in Occupied Palestine, but the number of critically ill patients is low at only 45.

The death toll in Occupied Palestine has risen to 6,439. However, the director general of the Israeli Ministry of Health has said that he will not impose any restrictions in the current situation.

It is worth mentioning that the number of infected people in Occupied Palestine is increasing while more than half of the population of this region has been vaccinated.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.