Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani’s message on tragic events in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA– The Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani issued a message on the occasion of the lamentable events in Afghanistan.

The text of the message of is as follows:

In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Indeed, your Lord is in observation.

These days, the world is witnessing very horrible and unfortunate events that the conscience of humanity and the pure nature of human beings are ashamed of these crimes. Is it possible for a group to call themselves human beings, but commit all these crimes against their fellow man!? Violence and brutality of terrorists on the one hand, and on the other hand, the silence of the world and the so-called human rights governments and associations is astonishing and embarrassing!

It is a great and irreparable mistake to trust a group whose history of their villainy and crime is clear to all the world! Due to my religious and humanitarian duty, I warn all governments and international centers, especially the United Nations and the Organization of the Islamic Conference and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, react seriously to prevent these atrocities and murder of many oppressed people in Afghanistan and the displacement of thousands of people; Both men and women, young and old, and children. Certainly, their silence today will lead to regrets in the future.

And peace will be upon he who follows the guidance.

Qom, 3 Dhul-Hijjah 1442

Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English