WHO warns of catastrophic consequences for Corona in Middle East

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of an increase in the number of people infected with the Coronavirus in the Middle East and its catastrophic consequences.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Wednesday that an increase in the number of people infected by Coronavirus in many Middle Eastern countries could have disastrous consequences. A statement from the Eastern Mediterranean Office, which includes the Middle East and North Africa, said: “After reducing morbidity and death for eight weeks, there has been a significant increase in Corona cases in Libya, Iran, Iraq and Tunisia, and a sharp increase in Lebanon and Morocco.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) regional office said the WHO is concerned that the current increase in Corona cases could continue in the coming weeks and would have catastrophic consequences. The organization added: “The reason for this is the non-observance of public health measures, social distance and increasing the weakness of communities, in addition to the low rate of vaccination and the spread of new strains of the virus, especially the Delta version.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted Tunisia as the country with the highest death toll from the Coronavirus relative to the population in the region and Africa, and said daily infections in Iran had almost doubled in the four weeks to early July.

The total number of cases in the organization’s eastern Mediterranean region, which includes Pakistan, Afghanistan, Somalia and Djibouti, in addition to Middle Eastern countries, exceeded 11.4 million, while the death toll is more than 223,000 people. Next week, countries in the region will celebrate Eid Al-Adha, a ceremony that has traditionally witnessed many religious and social gatherings, in which the virus may spread further.

