Aoun: Al-Hariri’s proposed cabinet is completely different from previous agreements

SHAFQANA– Stating that Saad al-Hariri’s proposed cabinet was “completely different from previous agreements” the Lebanese presidency said in a statement that the cabinet would be discussed and consulted in order to make an appropriate decision.

The Lebanese presidency says Saad Al-Hariri’s proposed cabinet is different from the previous agreements. The Lebanese presidency said in a statement that President Michel Aoun had received a cabinet composition that included the names and distribution of new posts different from previous agreements, and that al-Hariri had asked Aoun to respond before noon on Thursday.

The statement added that the Lebanese president told Al-Hariri that the proposed cabinet, with its names and the new distribution of posts, would be discussed and consulted in order to make an appropriate decision. It is worth mentioning that Saad Al-Hariri, the agent of the new Lebanese government, presented the composition of the cabinet consisting of 24 ministers to President Michel Aoun on Wednesday.

Saad al-Hariri, the official in charge of forming the new Lebanese government, said after meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun: “I presented the composition of the cabinet consisting of 24 ministers to the president and asked him to respond tomorrow.”

“We have been trying to form a government for the past nine months, and we are waiting for Michel Aoun to respond to the cabinet,” Saad Al-Hariri said after meeting with President Michel Aoun at Ba’abda Palace.

Saad al-Hariri added: “This combination responds to the initiative of France and the initiative of Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese parliament, and I believe that the combination I have presented can lead to the prosperity of the country.”

