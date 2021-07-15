Saudi King entrust sermon of Day of Arafah to a young missionary in country

SHAFAQNA- The King of Saudi Arabia has chosen one of the country’s youngest missionaries to deliver a sermon on the Day of Arafah in the holy shrines.

Salman bin Abdul Aziz ordered Sheikh Bandar bin Abdul Aziz Balila, 45, to deliver a sermon on the Day of Arafah this year in holy places. According to the report, he is thus the youngest and most famous orator in the history of Islam. Born in 1975, Sheikh Balila is the Imam and Preacher of Masjid Al- Haram and a member of the Board of Great Scholars of Saudi Arabia as the largest official religious board in the country.

Most of the people who deliver the sermon on the Day of Arafah in the two holy shrines are old clerics such as Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, who is 78 years old. Last year, ninety-year-old Sheikh Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Mania delivered a sermon on Arafah Day.

The sermon of the Day of Arafah is delivered once a year, on the day before Eid Al-Adha, and the preacher of that day derives his fame from this holy place where pilgrims from different countries of the world gather. Arafah Day sermon is broadcast live on most TV channels in Saudi Arabia and Arab and Islamic countries.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English