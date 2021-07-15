https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-15 10:35:272021-07-15 10:35:27Can a debtor pay debts from Zakat on wheat? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
Can a debtor pay debts from Zakat on wheat? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about Zakat.
Question: Can a debtor pay debts from his Zakat on wheat?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: According to the assumption of the question, (the debtor) can pay Zakat to the religious authority or his official representative, and because of the debt he (the religious authority or his representative) can give/return it to the debtor.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
