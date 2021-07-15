Researchers say: Alcohol consumption can cause various cancers

SHAFAQNA – There is strong evidence that alcohol consumption can cause various cancers including those of the breast, liver, colon, rectum, oropharynx, larynx and oesophagus. Research suggests that even low levels of drinking alcohol can increase the risk. Harriet Rumgay, of the International Agency for Research on Cancer, in France, and a co-author of the study, said alcohol caused a substantial burden of cancer globally, and this was shown even at lower levels of drinking.

“Alcohol’s impact on cancer is often unknown or overlooked, so we need increased public awareness of the link between alcohol and cancer, and policies to decrease overall alcohol consumption to prevent the burden of cancers and other diseases attributable to alcohol,” Rumgay said.

“There is a delay between alcohol consumption and possible cancer development, so it is necessary to factor in a latency period between the year of alcohol exposure data and the year of cancer diagnosis,” said Rumgay. Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s Chief Executive, said the research demonstrated that there was still lots of work to do to prevent alcohol-related cancers. She added: “There’s strong evidence that drinking alcohol can cause seven types of cancer, and the more someone drinks the greater their risk; there’s no safe level of drinking.”

Source: The Guardian