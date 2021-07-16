What did Imam Ali (AS) say to those who disobeyed Divine Commands?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: I read the Commands of God to you and you escape from it! And I advise you with eloquent and rational advice and you scatter. I encourage you to stand against the rebellious ones, and as yet my speech has not finished and like people of Saba’ you scatter and return to your meetings. And you deceive each other by false advice in order to eradicate the effects of my reminders [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 97.