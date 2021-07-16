How can people be assigned to a group according to their life style?

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/imam-kadhim.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-16 10:06:432021-07-16 10:06:43How can people be assigned to a group according to their life style?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the seventh Shia Imam, Musa Al-Kadhim (AS) who said: The people are in four groups.
- The ignorant one (Jahil) who is sunk in his inordinate desires and is danger of being destroyed.
- The fake Abid (worshipper) who pretends to be pious and the more he worships, the more arrogant he becomes.
- The scholar (Alim) who wants others to walk behind him and likes to be praised.
- And the honest and truthful person (Sadeq) who likes to establish justice, but is either unable or under domination. Such a person is the best example in life and the wisest of the people of his time/her time [1].
