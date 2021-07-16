How can people be assigned to a group according to their life style?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the seventh Shia Imam, Musa Al-Kadhim (AS) who said: The people are in four groups.

The ignorant one (Jahil) who is sunk in his inordinate desires and is danger of being destroyed. The fake Abid (worshipper) who pretends to be pious and the more he worships, the more arrogant he becomes. The scholar (Alim) who wants others to walk behind him and likes to be praised. And the honest and truthful person (Sadeq) who likes to establish justice, but is either unable or under domination. Such a person is the best example in life and the wisest of the people of his time/her time [1].

[1] Khisal, Sheikh Sadooq (RA), Page 262.