Telephone conversation between Presidents of Iraq & Syria on bilateral relations and fight against terrorism

SHAFAQNA- The Presidents of Iraq and Syria discussed strengthening ties between the two countries and their cooperation and coordination in the fight against terrorism.

The Syrian presidency announced this evening (Thursday) in a statement on its Telegram channel that President Bashar Al-Assad had received a phone call from his Iraqi counterpart, Barham Salih. According to the statement, Assad and Salih discussed in a telephone conversation the bilateral relations between Syria and Iraq, the fight against terrorism, and the ongoing coordination and cooperation between the two countries to eliminate it as a threat for these two neighbors.

The Presidents of Syria and Iraq, while emphasizing the importance of this joint cooperation in terms of consolidating the positive results achieved in the fight against terrorist groups and in the border areas of the two countries, also discussed ways to strengthen and develop bilateral relations where they agreed to increase joint efforts to enhance the level of cooperation in various fields in order to achieve the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly nations.

Minutes later, the Iraqi presidency issued a statement on its Telegram channel announcing that Salih had contacted Assad, and during the telephone conversation, bilateral relations with Syria and the nations of the two countries, which have strong historical, geographical and social ties, were discussed.

The statement added that the Presidents of Iraq and Syria, while examining the common challenges, especially the challenges related to the fight against terrorism, stressed the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries, the need to unite in the face of common dangers, especially terrorism, and to fight the remnants that seek to disrupt the security and stability of the two countries and the region, as well as to prevent the re-emergence of terrorist groups who seek to use of existing gaps on carrying out their criminal activities because both the Iraqi and Syrian peoples suffered from terrorist crimes.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English