Al-Hariri withdraws from forming new Lebanese government

SHAFQANA- The prime minister in charge of forming Lebanon’s new government has stressed that he has resigned due to the president’s insistence on his position and disagreement between them.

Saad Al-Hariri, the Prime Minister in charge of forming Lebanon’s new government, this evening (Thursday) after a brief meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun that lasted nearly 20 minutes, stated that he had consulted with him about the composition of his proposed cabinet, however, it was determined that they would not agree with each other.

Al-Hariri said: “The president proposed some changes in the cabinet, which I consider fundamental; We also discussed issues related to the trust or introduction of other Christian ministers, etc . it is clear that Aoun’s position on this issue has not changed and we can not agree with each other.

The Lebanese politician, who also served as the country’s prime minister from 2009 to 2011 and 2016 to 2019, added: “While talking to the president, I also raised the issue of whether he needs more time to Thinking about a proposed cabinet? However, he told me that we could not reach an agreement and that is why I withdrew from forming the government; God bless the country.

Nearly nine months ago, 65 of the 128 members of the Lebanese parliament, or more than 50 percent of the members of parliament, nominated Al-Hariri as their preferred candidate for prime minister to form a new government. Subsequently, he was formally appointed by Aoun to form the new government, but failed to do so.

