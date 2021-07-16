Iraqi Human Rights: The hospital management is the responsible for fire

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights identified the responsible for the fire incident at the Imam Hussein (AS) Training Hospital in Dhi Qar province that killed and injured 114 people.

“Faten al-Halafi,” a member of the commission, told: ” Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights has warned against the misuse of oxygen capsules in quarantine centers for coronavirus patients as Outdated methods and their replacement with modern and common systems in countries around the world.”

He noted that the commission had also recommended the use of firefighting systems and sensors in the hospital and adding: ” These cylinders are not valid for use in the Ministry of Health because specialists use them for specific purposes.”

Al-Halafi continued by pointing out that the explosion of one of the oxygen capsules was the cause of the fire in this center, said: ” The number of martyrs is 63, which may reach 100 as a result of the seriously injured.”

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.