Construction of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine in past and present (photos)

According to the Hajj and Pilgrimage Reporter of Fars News Agency, the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) has changed a lot from the past until now, and since Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions were martyred on the day of Ashura, some of the companions of Imam Hussain (A.S) from the tribe of Bani Assad buried them there, and the shrine of the martyrs of Karbala was visible with raised soil, until Mukhtar, as the first person, built a building of brick and plaster in which a roofed space was also placed.

The first time the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) was destroyed

After a while, Harun Al-Rasheed, who saw Hussaini’s lovers visiting this holy place, ordered the demolition of the building, and even cut down the cedar tree next to the court of the holy shrine and razed the shrine to the ground; Until Ma’mun Abbasi built a building on the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) to maintain his power. But again, during the Mutawakkil Abbasi period, the same building was also destroyed and even to prevent the pilgrims from entering the shrine, they closed the water of that area. Throughout history, the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) was built and destroyed several times until the Safavid and Qajar periods, when Iranians rebuilt and expanded the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) and in each period repaired a part.

Why did some rulers destroy the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S)?

Hujjatul-Islam Mohammad Reza Fouadian, an expert on religious affairs, narrates about the demolition and reconstruction of the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) as follows: Imam Hussain (A.S) had a special place for Shias in the past and in every period they tried to build the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) and be ready for pilgrims. However, in some periods, in order to show opposition to the Shias and the Ahlul-Bayt (A.S), the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) was destroyed so that Hussaini lovers could not visit the shrine, and even sometimes, the shrine of Aba Abdullah (A.S) was razed to the ground. That these actions of the rulers were due to their hatred towards the Shias; Because the rise in the pilgrimage to the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) worried them about the unity of the Shias and their overthrow.

When was the last period of destruction of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine?

But with the efforts of the Shias, this piece of paradise was rebuilt each time, and after each destruction, a group reconstructed it after a while. The last period of destruction of the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) dates back to the time of Saddam, who had even blocked the pilgrimage for more than 6 months, but finally with the efforts of the Shia Muslims, the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) was reopened to a large number of pilgrims.

The atmosphere of the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) during the time of Saddam

The shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) was very different from the current shrine even in the last few decades. Many streets and even between the two shrines were dirt roads. The pilgrimage space was also limited and no one could easily visit the shrine. Even in the past, due to the lack of a suitable route to Karbala, many people died on this route and did not reach the shrine, but over time, the Iraqi people and even other Shia Muslims in the region tried to rebuild it and provide a pilgrimage route.

Hussaini pilgrims used to visit the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S), despite the restrictions of the Ba’athists

During Saddam’s era, despite the restrictions imposed by the Ba’athists, many Shia Muslims took steps to rebuild the shrine. So that in the last days of Saddam’s era, despite the many difficulties for pilgrimage, still a large number of Shias visited the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) on special days with security measures and did not allow the shrine to be empty of pilgrims. Of course, at that time, the pilgrimage of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine was an unattainable dream for many Iranians; Because of the lack of necessary security, no caravan was sent. Until, with various consultations, it was possible to send Iranian pilgrims and the lovers of Imam Hussain (A.S) visited his holy shrine with great difficulties.

The overthrow of Saddam and the prosperity of the pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S)

The dirt streets, the carts that carried the pilgrims, and the dust that prevented the pilgrims from moving are all part of the atmosphere of that time, yet many made it to the shrine with great difficulty. Even the Arbaeen pilgrimage, which has flourished in recent years, was held at that time despite the strictness of Saddam and the Ba’athists, and many died to attend this shrine through the dangerous and difficult paths. Even during the overthrow of Saddam, when the Americans were present in Iraq, limited pilgrim caravans were sent to Iraq until the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) became more prosperous after the establishment of security.

Arrival of the Reconstruction Headquarters of Atabat in Karbala for the reconstruction of Hussaini Shrine

With the presence of the Hashad Al-Shaabi forces and the resistance under the command of Martyr Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, relative security was established, and from the early 1990s, the Atabat Reconstruction Headquarters, with the consent of the custodians of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine, began measures to expand the shrine. Accordingly, plans were made to develop the shrine and the presence of millions of Hussaini lovers.

Development of the shrine of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) shrine and construction of the courtyard of Lady Zainab (S.A) by Iranians

Mohammad Reza Bani Asadi Rad, Head of Reconstruction of the holy shrines in Karbala, says about the condition of the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) after the presence of Iranians to rebuild this holy place: Engineers and staff were stationed in Karbala in early 1993 to investigate the situation, and after the purchase of lands around the shrine by the custodians of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) shrine, an executive operation was launched to expand it.

Construction of the courtyard of Lady Zainab (S.A)

In order to strengthen the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S), a project of thinning and strengthening the columns around the shrine was started and four columns around the shrine were strengthened, and thus with its thinning, the space around the shrine increased by about one and a half meters on each side. After that, with the previous plan, the development of the shrine from Bab Al-Qibla and Tal Al-Zainabeiah and the executive operation of the construction of the courtyard of Lady Zainab (S.A) with an area of ​​5 hectares began as the first plan to develop the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S). The project is under construction and has achieved more than 40% physical progress so far.



Beginning of the development of the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S)

Of course, the plan to expand the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) is also underway, which was carried out by the Iraqis themselves, and in the first stage, the surrounding streets are being demolished to prepare the space for the development of the shrine. In the Karbala development plan, which is foreseen in the form of an oval, the pilgrimage space of the shrines of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Hazrat Abbas (A.S) is to be multiplied so that on special occasions, especially during the Arbaeen Pilgrimage, pilgrims can easily visit the shrines.

The Virtues of Pilgrimage of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Holy Shrine in Narrations

The pilgrimage of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine has been emphasized in various hadiths and narrations. And in some narrations, it has been considered even preferable to the pilgrimage of the house of God; As it is narrated from Imam Sadiq (A.S): “Swear to God, if I had spoken to you about the virtue of the pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S), you would certainly have left Hajj altogether and none of you would have performed Hajj, have you not known that God Almighty made Karbala his safe and blessed sanctuary before taking Mecca as his own? Ibn Abi Ya’fur stated that: God made Hajj obligatory to the people, without mentioning the pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S). Imam answered: Although your words are true, because this is what God has affirmed, but have you not heard the words of Imam Ali (A.S)?: ” Indeed, the soles of the feet deserves to be anointed more than insteps, but has God made it obligatory on insteps? “Do you not know that pilgrim’s grab would have been better inside the sanctuary, but God has obligated it outside the sanctuary?” (Wasa’elol-shia / vol. 14 / p. 514)

In the hadiths, a large number of virtues are mentioned for the pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S), such as longevity, blessing of wealth, repulsion of calamities, forgiveness of the past sins and a thousand of accepted Hajj. Imam Musa ibn Ja’far (A.S) also said: “The least reward given to the pilgrim of Aba Abdullah (A.S) by the Euphrates River when he knows his right, sanctity and guardianship, is that his past and future sins will be all forgiven.” (Al-Kafi, vol. 4, p. 582) Even in the book “the Journey of Martyrdom” by Imam Musa Sadr, it is stated about the virtue of pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S) as this: “The real Islam is that of Imam Hussain (A.S), and for this reason, the one good pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S) for his followers is more valuable than the thousands of Hajj performed by the followers of Yazid.

This is the meaning to this saying: the pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S) is higher than Hajj and Arafe, otherwise, all his honor and dignity is derived from Islam and it is impossible for it to be higher in value than Hajj and Islam, because all his greatness is from Islam and Hajj. Yes, thousands of nominal pilgrimages cannot be equated to the pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S), because he satiated, developed and vitalized the real Hajj and the true Islam.” Therefore, the pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S) has been noticed in every period of time and Shi’as and even people of other religions have visited the shrine of Seyyedu-Shuhada (A.S),while now with the outbreak of Coronavirus, Iranians greet Imam (AS) from afar and they do not succeed in visiting Karbala for more than 16 months. Nevertheless, the hearts of his lovers are eager to visit Karbala again and make a trip to Atabat.

This news is originally published by Atabat Persian and translated by Shafaqna English