European Union companies can ban employees from wearing headscarf , court says

SHAFAQNA- The European Union’s top court has ruled that companies in the member states may ban Muslim employees from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions.

The ruling addressed cases brought by two Muslim women in Germany who were suspended from their workplaces after they started wearing headscarves at work.

The court said “a prohibition on wearing any visible form of expression of political, philosophical or religious beliefs in the workplace may be justified by the employer’s need to present a neutral image towards customers or to prevent social disputes. “However, that justification must correspond to a genuine need on the part of the employer and, in reconciling the rights and interests at issue, the national courts may take into account the specific context of their Member State and, in particular, more favorable national provisions on the protection of freedom of religion”, DW reported.

The EU court had already ruled in 2017 that companies may ban staff from wearing Islamic headscarves and other visible religious symbols under certain conditions, upsetting faith groups. The Open Society Justice Initiative, part of the Open Society Foundations philanthropic organisation founded by billionaire George Soros, said it was concerned the ruling “may continue to exclude many Muslim women, and those of other religious minorities, from various jobs in Europe”, according to Reuters.