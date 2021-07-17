How did Imam Baqir (AS) show Divine Gift bestowed on him?

SHAFAQNA – Abu Basir was one of the most prominent students of Imam Baqir (AS) and he was totally blind, he narrated: I asked Imam (AS): Are you the heir to the Prophet of Allah (SWT)? Imam (AS) replied: Yes. I asked Imam (AS): Is the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) the heir to all the prophets before him, and did he know everything that they knew about? Imam (AS) replied: Yes. I asked: So you can revive the dead and cure the blind and the skin illness? Imam Baqir (AS) replied: Yes, then Imam (AS) added: Come near, and I went close to him, he rubbed his blessed hand on my face and eyes, and I saw the sun, the earth, houses and whatever were inside them.

Then Imam (AS) asked me: Do you want to stay as you are now and then like other people to be accounted for on the Day of Judgment, or return as you were, and enter heaven without any concern? I replied: I want to be as before. Imam (AS) rubbed his blessed hand on my face, I became blind again. Later on I told Ibn Ameer (one of the prominent students of Imam (AS)) about this event, and he said: I testify that this event (Imam’s (AS) Karamah) is the truth, as the day is bright [1].

[1] Osul Kafi, Vol. 1, Page 470.