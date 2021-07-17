First group of pilgrims to House of God arrive in Mecca to perform Hajj rites

SHAFAQNA- The first group of pilgrims to the Sacred House of God arrived in Mecca today (Saturday) to prepare for Hajj rituals under preventive health measures.

The pilgrims of the House of God are received through four centers, and then the pilgrims are directed to Masjid Al-Haram to perform the Tawaf Al-Qudum (The Tawaf of Arrival) which is the initial Tawaf carried out upon entering Masjid Al-Haram in Mecca.

This year’s Hajj will be limited to 60,000 Saudi citizens and residents, and all pilgrims have received both doses of Corona vaccine. “Saad Al-Mahimid,” the Deputy Director general of Masjid Al-Haram, stressed the Mosque’s full readiness to welcome pilgrims, saying: “Field preparations have intensified and all special routes for entry, exit, Tawaf and Sa’i between Safa and Marwa have been prepared.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English