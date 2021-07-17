Bashar Assad takes oath (photos)

SHAFAQNA- Today (Saturday) Bashar Assad was sworn in as Syria’s president for another term.

He took the oath of office in the presence of the Speaker and members of the House of Representatives and political, party, religious, media, scientific, cultural, sports, artistic, social figures, families of martyrs and wounded of the Syrian war and the country’s elite. After taking the oath of office, Assad said in a speech: “I salute the stable homeland in times of fall and the people who defended their homeland with their blood and defended it as a trust in their hearts and souls.”

The Syrian President noted: “With your awareness and national dependence, you have shown that nations do not underestimate their determination to defend their rights, and it does not matter what the colonialists dreamed of for them.”

He added: “In the early stages, the enemies were counting on our fear of terrorism and the conversion of Syrian citizens into traitors. The Syrians are increasing their toughness inside their homeland day by day, and those who planned for them to be against their homeland became a for it abroad, and because of that, they sacrifice themselves in difficult conditions.

He stressed: “The stability of a society is in fact the first thing that is certain, and anything that harms its security is rejected, and any society that does not seek to consolidate and respect values ​​cannot be a stable and prosperous society.”

Bashar Assad said: “Once again, I call on those who were deceived and counted on the fall of the country and the collapse of the government, to return to the arms of the homeland, because such reckonings have been abolished and the homeland is permanent.”

