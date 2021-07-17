Fire on a moored ship in Beirut Port (photos)

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s MTV reported today (Saturday) a fire on a moored ship in the Port of Beirut, the capital.

The network and the Lebanese media did not provide further details. The Port of Beirut last August 4 witnessed a horrific explosion in chemicals stored in the port for six years. The blast killed more than 200 people and injured thousands.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English