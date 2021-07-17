Stockholm Islamic Center to host recitation of Dua Arafah

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Stockholm, Sweden, will host a program on Tuesday, July 20, in which Dua Arafah is recited. According to the center’s website, the program will begin after congregational prayers at 1:30 p.m. at the center’s Mosalla (prayer hall). It will include recitation of verses from the Quran and recitation of Dua Arafah.

The center also announced that it will hold Eid Al-Adha prayer at 10 a.m. local time on July 21. There are numerous virtues of the 9th of Dhul Hijjah which is known as Yawm Al-Arafah. This is the day where the pilgrims assemble on the plain of Arafah to complete one of the essential rituals of the Hajj.

Imam Hussain (AS) made the Dua Arafah one of the most famous Shia Duas, one year during the pilgrimage to Mecca on the Day of Arafah (the ninth of Dhul-hijjah), and it has been recited by pious Shias ever since.

Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Sweden is an independent religious association founded by a group of Shia Muslims in 1997. The Center maintains regular activities such as daily communal prayer, Friday prayer and other religious and cultural celebrations that interest Muslims, especially Shias, in Scandinavia.

The Center aims to create a more friendly relationship and cooperation with various institutions, including government, to facilitate the integration of Muslims into Swedish society. The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center also has an administrative department that offers religious ceremonies, certificates and other services. The Center offers education for children and adolescents, as well.