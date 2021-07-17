Date :Saturday, July 17th, 2021 | Time : 20:43 |ID: 221954 | Print

US Senate passes bill to ban goods from Xinjiang

SHAFAQNA- The US Senate passed a bill on Wednesday to ban the import of products from China’s Xinjiang region, due to genocide of Uyghur Muslims .

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act would create a “rebuttable presumption” assuming goods manufactured in Xinjiang are made with forced labor and therefore banned under the 1930 Tariff Act, unless otherwise certified by U.S. authorities.

Passed by unanimous consent, the bipartisan measure would shift the burden of proof to importers. The current rule bans goods if there is reasonable evidence of forced labor. The bill must also pass the House of Representatives before it can be sent to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law. It was not immediately clear when that might take place, reuters Reported.

