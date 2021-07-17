https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/1AD59071-BBCA-4073-8C08-66C7406FBABB.jpeg 338 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-07-17 23:28:562021-07-17 23:29:58A fire broke out in south of Damascus
A fire broke out in south of Damascus
SHAFAQNA- A fire broke out near an industrial area in south of Damascus, SANA news agency reported.
Firefighters are fighting the blaze, the report said.
An explosion on a diesel tanker was reportedly the cause of the fire.
No further details are available.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
