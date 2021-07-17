Date :Saturday, July 17th, 2021 | Time : 23:28 |ID: 221968 | Print

A fire broke out in south of Damascus

SHAFAQNA- A fire broke out near an industrial area in south of Damascus, SANA news agency reported.

Firefighters are fighting the blaze, the report said.

An explosion on a diesel tanker was reportedly the cause of the fire.

No further details are available.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
