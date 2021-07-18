Eviction of Palestinian worshipers from Al-Aqsa Mosque and entry of dozens of Israelis into it+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of Israeli settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque today (Sunday) accompanied by Israeli security forces.

The Israelis forcibly entered Al-Aqsa Mosque on the anniversary of the so-called “the destruction of the temple.”

Israeli forces attacked the guards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the mosque’s prayer hall and threw gas bombs at them.

Israeli police barricaded the entrances to Al-Aqsa Mosque with barricades and allowed only a small number of worshipers to enter.

Israeli forces also prevented medical personnel from entering the mosque.

Israeli forces forcibly evicted worshipers from the mosque and allowed the Israelis to enter to celebrate the “anniversary of the destruction of the temple.”

Israeli forces beat worshipers and drove them out of the mosque. The forces also fired gas bombs and plastic bullets at Palestinian men and women worshipers.



