Fire in a hotel in Karbala (photos)

SHAFAQNA- The Civil Defense Office of the holy city of Karbala announced the control of a fire in a hotel in the center of the city and the rescue of 78 people.

The agency said in a statement: “Civil defense teams rescued 78 people after a fire broke out inside the four-story Dai Al-Hussain Hotel, some of which were in shops near the hotel.”

Noting that the men were evacuated through the windows and roof of the hotel, the agency added: “Civil defense emergency teams provided assistance to the people there and provided them with the necessary services.”

The Civil Defense Department noted that a child died in the hospital as a result of suffocation in a hospital fire and said: “The fire was contained and an investigation has been launched at the provincial police station to investigate the cause of the fire.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English