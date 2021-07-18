What is the religious ruling on artificial nails? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about artificial nails (fake nails, nail extensions).

Question 1: Is it allowed for someone to have artificial nails when it is impossible or very difficult or harmful to remove them at the time of Wudhu or Qosl?

Question 2: What is the duty of a person regarding Wudhu or Qosl and Salaat/Salaah when having unnecessary artificial nails?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: 1) According to the assumption of the question, artificial nails are not allowed. 2) If it is possible to remove artificial nails, performing Wudhu or Qosl with them is invalid, and therefore the Salaat is invalid. And if it is impossible to remove them before the end of time for Salaat, or unbearably difficult; must do Tayammum in addition to Jabirah Wudhu or Qosl, and after removing nails, also perform Qadha for (those) Salaats according to Wajib precaution.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA