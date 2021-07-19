Saudi Arabia allows women to perform Hajj without Mahram

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has allowed women to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage without Mahram. In its registration guidelines issued for this year’s Hajj for domestic pilgrims last month, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said women did not need to have a male guardian to register, and could do so along with other women, The News mentioned.

“Those wishing to perform Hajj will have to register individually. Women can register without a Mahram along with other women,” according to Al Arabiya News. Ms. Mokhtar, a Saudi woman, hailed the decision. She said that “It is kind of difficult depending on someone else or asking a Mahram of yours, ‘Please let us go to Hajj’”. “You can make that decision yourself.”

Many of his female friends also registered for Hajj this year, when they heard the news, they wanted to take advantage of the opportunity. While most of their applications were not approved by the Hajj ministry, the opportunity to make their own decision whether to apply or not was a welcome change, she said, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Since Saturday, groups of pilgrims have been performing the Tawaf, circling the Kaaba. “46,000 pilgrims have arrived in Mina,” Saudi Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdelfattah bin Suleiman Mashat told AFP on Sunday morning. “The number of women participating in the Hajj this year exceeds 40 percent,” he added, according to IQNA.