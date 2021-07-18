Date :Sunday, July 18th, 2021 | Time : 18:28 |ID: 222044 | Print

Biden to meet with al-Kadhimi at White House

SHAFAQNA- United States President Joe Biden will  meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at at the White House on July 26 on July 26, according to the White House .

The visit will highlight the strategic partnership between the two countries and advance bilateral cooperation under a 2008 agreement that governed the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Psaki listed areas of shared interest such as energy and health and said Biden looked forward to strengthening cooperation with Iraq on “security issues to include joint efforts to ensure the enduring defeat” of the Islamic State militant group, Reuters reported.

