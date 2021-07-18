Special Coronavirus measures to be introduced in Karbala for Eid Al-Adha, Eid Al-Ghadir

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Health officials in Iraq’s Karbala Governorate plan to introduce special measures for the upcoming Eid festivals to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Sabah al-Mousawi, director general of the governorate’s Health Department, said the measures include providing the best health and medical services to the pilgrims visiting the holy sites in the city of Karbala, Al-Kawthar TV reported.

He added that 54 ambulances will be deployed to holy sites and other places.

According to the official, observing the health protocols will be necessary for everyone in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

During Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadir, which will fall on this Wednesday and on July 29, respectively, a large number of pilgrims visit the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala.

Last week, the governor of Karbala and medical, health and security officials attended a meeting to discuss the latest developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic in the governorate.

The governor underlined the need for serious measures and strategic planning to counter the spread of the infectious disease.

Requiring governmental departments to vaccinate their staff, introducing restrictions on arrivals from other parts of Iraq and limiting the activities of shopping centers, restaurants and similar places was also discussed at the session.

The governor also allocated 100 million Iraqi dinars for the purchase of medicines and equipment used in preventing and containing the coronavirus.

Iraq has reported more than 1.47 million coronavirus cases and over 17,750 deaths from the disease so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 190 million and the death toll has exceeded 4 million.