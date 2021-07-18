Int’l conference to discuss ‘Hajj, Muslim world challenges’

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An international congress titled “Hajj, Muslim World, Challenges and Strategies” is planned to be held this Wednesday.

It will be organized virtually by the Islamic Seminaries Management Center in cooperation with the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought (WFPIST) and the Office of the Leader’s Representative in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs.

It can be watched on Abarat TV from 5 to 8 PM Tehran time on Wednesday, July 21.

The main speakers at the scholarly event will include Head of Iran’s Islamic Seminaries Ayatollah Ali Reza Aarafi, WFPIST Secretary General Hojat-ol-Islam Hamid Shahriari, Iraqi Sunni scholar Sheikh Khalid al-Mulla, Secretary General of the International Union of Resistance Scholars Sheikh Maher Hammoud from Lebanon, Indian Sunni scholar Obaidullah Khan Azmi, and Allama Muhammad Hussein Akbar from Pakistan.

Management of Hajj in crises; Hajj and fundamental issues in Muslim world; Hajj, Palestine and Islamic resistance; Hajj and Bara’at from Mushrikin (disavowal of disbelievers); and Hajj, Islamic Awakening, and countering the West’s media and cultural onslaught are among the topics to be discussed at the congress.

Hajj is a pilgrimage to Mecca that every able-bodied and financially able Muslim is obliged to undertake at least once during their lifetime.