Mourning ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Muhammad Baqir (A.S) held in offices of Religious Authorities+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The mourning ceremony for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Muhammad Baqir (A.S) was held in the offices of the great Religious Authorities.

The mourning ceremony for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Muhammad Baqir (A.S) was held in person and virtually in the offices of Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani, Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani, Ayatollah Shobiri Zanjani, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani and the office of the late Grand Ayatollah Sanei.

Followings are the Photos received from the offices of the great Authorities:

Mourning in the office of Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani

Mourning in the office of Grand Ayatollah Shobiri Zanjani

Mourning in the office of Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English