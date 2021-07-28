Date :Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 | Time : 20:34 |ID: 222100 | Print
The Tale of the Heavens

Video: “The Tale of The Heavens”, Story of Imam Ali’s (A.S) birth to the event of Ghadir

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The short film “Naba Al-Sama” (The Tale Of The Heavens), which is being circulated in cyberspace these days and has been considered by filmmakers in terms of production techniques, has been produced by Abbas Yousefi, a young Iranian-Kuwaiti director.

This short film is based on the life of Imam Ali (A.S), which narrates the story of his birth to the story of Ghadir (his guardianship) with very interesting scenes in three minutes. Making this film in Arabic has caused it to be widely shown on various television channels in the Persian Gulf countries.

Abbas Yousefi was born to Iranian parents in Damascus in 1986 and has lived in Kuwait and other Persian Gulf countries. As a director and independent producer, he has worked with some Kuwaiti television channels, including Al-Rai and Al-Watan, in the production of TV series, religious music videos, and commercials.

You might also like
Imam Ali kindergarten Inauguration of Specialized Quran Kindergarten belonging to Imam Ali Holy Shrine
Photos: Eid Al-Ghadir celebration in the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A)
The Prophet Muhammad's last commands ... did we listen?
Origins of the Shia Origins of Shia Islam
UK’s Islamic Human Rights Council hosts discussion panel on book about Imam Ali
Imam Ali’s (AS) Birth Anniversary to Be Celebrated in Quetta, Pakistan
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *