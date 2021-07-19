The major causes of corruption according to the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – Ayahs 40 and 41 of Surah Ar-Roum: In these Ayahs Allah (SWT) described Shirk (the sin of idolatry or polytheism) as one of the underlying factors for corruption and exceeding the limit of moderation.

Ayah 74 of Surah Al-A’araf and Ayahs 4, 6, and 7 of Surah Al-Isra: Another main factor for corruption of the human being is extravagance and addiction to luxury and pleasures of this world.

Ayahs 76 and 77 of Surah Saad: In these Ayahs, arrogance is mentioned as another reason for corruption in the human being.

Ayahs 10, 11 and 12 of Surah Al-Fajr: Too much power, wealth, and excessive material facilities can also lead to corruption in the human being.

Ayah 205 of Surah Al-Baqarah and Ayah 22 of Surah Muhammad (PBUH): Misuse of power is another factor for corruption.

Ayah 116 of Surah Houd: Abandoning ‘enjoining good and prohibiting bad/evil’ is another important factor for corruption in the human beings.

Ayahs 20 and 22 of Surah Muhammad (PBUH): Abandoning Jihad is another reason for corruption and destruction of human values.

Ayahs 72 and 73 of Surah Al-Anfal: To avoid helping other human beings especially Muslim brothers can also lead to corruption in the human being.

Ayah 47 of Surah Tawbah: Oppressing people also lead to corruption.

Ayah 116 of Surah Al-Houd: The human beings are obliged to reform (improve) themselves and others. The human being must seek self-accomplishment and also encourage others to do so in order to prevent corruption on the earth.