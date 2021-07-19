How Was the ‘Book of Tawhid’ Written?

SHAFAQNA – One of the companions/students of the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar As-Sadeq (AS) by the name of Mofadhil ibn Omar narrated: I was praying in the Mosque of the Prophet (PBUH) and then started thinking about the Prophet (PBUH) and his greatness. In that time Ibn Abil Awja who was a Kafir (disbeliever) came in and sat a bit far from me. Then another of his comrades came in and both of them started their heretical talk about denying God and considering the Prophet (PBUH) as a thinker and a great genius, and not as a prophet of God but as someone who represented his thought as revelation to the people!

They were saying that: He is a genius who presents his thought as revelation in order to influence the people; otherwise there is no God nor any revelation nor any Day of Judgment! Hearing their talk, Mofadhil got upset and confronted them and then went to see Imam Sadeq (AS) and described what happened. Imam (AS) comforted him and said: I will teach you words which make you able to confront them and answer them back. Then in few long sessions, Imam Sadeq (AS) taught Mofadhil (about the necessary issues) and he wrote them down and as a result (of those sessions) the ‘book of Tawhid by Mofadhil’ came to existence (was written) [1].

[1] Elal-e-Gerayesh be Maaddigary, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 66.