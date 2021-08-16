Imam Hussain‘s (A.S) shrine: Progress in crypt development project

SHAFQANA- The construction of the Ras Al-Sharif crypt in the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) has progressed more than 80% and will be completed by the end of this year. Also, Bab Al-Karama, in the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S), will be reopened this Muharram.

The Ras Al-Sharif crypt in the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S), which is the connection point of all the crypts of this holy shrine is being built by Iraqi and Iranian engineers. The Ras Al-Sharif crypt has been operational in the past. It was possible for pilgrims to visit this holy place during their visits and in 2018, a shrine was built for this crypt. Following the decision of the custodians of Hussaini shrine to expand the shrine and its crypts, as well as the construction of the “Al-Qiblah” courtyard, the structure of this crypt was altered so that all the crypts of the shrine would be interconnected and give access to the courtyard of Lady Zainab (S.A). Therefore, parts of the Ras Al-Sharif crypt were closed and construction operations began to connect the crypts.

In addition, the Bab Al-Karama crypt is being completed from the north side of the Hussaini shrine, therefore entailing the closing of the Bab al-Karama courtyard of the Hussaini shrine. Now the development process of Bab Al-Karama has reached seven meters from its initial 2.5 meters. According to the predictions of the executive engineers, the Bab Al-Karama development will be completed by Muharram. It will then be decorated with Karbala mosaic tiles and Islamic motifs.

Bab Al-Karama is one of the most important entrances to the shrine of Seyyedu-Shuhada (AS). According to Fars, the custodians of the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) have started the development project due to the increasing number of pilgrims to the shrine.

