Karbala: Tal Al-Zainabeiah to be fully developed in summer 2023 (photos)

SHAFQANA- The structure of Tal Al-Zainabeiah has had 90% progress. This is one of the projects in the Hussaini (AS) Shrine development plan. According to forecasts, Tal Al-Zainabeiah will be completed in the summer of 2023 and will be opened to pilgrims. Tal Al-Zainabeiah is the name of the place of martyrdom of the martyrs of Karbala, from which Lady Zaynab (S.A) watched the battlefield.

Tal Al-Zainabeiahis located behind the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS), a place that used to have a surface of 500 square meters going on 3000 square meters under the development plan. For the development of Tal Al-Zainabeiah, Iranian engineers are working around the clock, and despite the Coronavirus pandemic, the worksite never having closed during the whole time.

Yousef Afzali, Deputy Minister of Culture of Atbat Reconstruction Headquarters, said to Fars News Agency: “Tal Al-Zainabeiah is being built on four floors, its structure is more than 90% complete. According to forecasts, before Arbaeen this year the structure of Tal Al-Zainabeiah will be completed and ready to accommodate so that the Arbaeen pilgrims.”

He said that after the completion of the structure, installation measures will start, he said: “Considering our current difficulties in issuing visas and transferring equipment and materials to Iraq, we are trying to complete Tal A- Zainabeiah by 2023 and deliver it to pilgrims.” Tal Al-Zainabeiah is being constructed on four floors, two underground floors, a ground floor, and an upper floor as a balcony. Followings, are the latest images of the construction process of Tal Al-Zainabeiah and the 90% progress of its structure:

Persian version