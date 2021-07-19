Pilgrims of Sacred House of God Go To Arafat (Photos)

SHAFAQNA- The caravans of the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God started moving towards Arafat this morning (Monday) equal to the ninth of Dhul Hijjah 1442 AH.

Saudi Arabia News Agency reported: The caravans of the pilgrims, according to the planned schedules and in groups, while observing security and health measures, went to Arafat to perform their rituals in this holy place.

According to this news agency, the pilgrims’ movement from Mina to Arafat is going smoothly and according to health measures. Today, the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God perform the noon and evening prayers in accordance with the Sunnah of Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) who says: “Follow me in your rites”.

After sunset, the pilgrims travel to Muzdalifah and perform the Maghrib and Ishā prayers (Salaats) jointly in that holy place and stay there until the morning of the tenth day of the Month of Dhūl-Ḥijjah, because it is obligatory to stay in Muzdalifah (Mabit) to follow the Prophet (PBUH).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English