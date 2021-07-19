Video: A manifestation of the Shias’ Arafah Day Ceremony in Hajj 2021

SHAFAQNA- Hajj is being held this year (2021 AD / 1442 AH) with the presence of a small number of pilgrims to the Sacred House of God due to Corona restrictions. Meanwhile, a group of Shia Muslims have also succeeded in performing the worship and spiritual rituals of Hajj.

The following videos are a manifestation of the prayer and Du’a Arafah ceremony, which was held today (Monday, the ninth of Dhul Hijjah in the Saudi calendar) by the Shia Muslims in the Arafat desert.

It should be noted that the Imamate of the prayer and the recitation of Du’a Arafah was performed by Seyyed Maniz Khabaz.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English