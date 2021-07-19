Date :Monday, July 19th, 2021 | Time : 18:42 |ID: 222234 | Print

Kaaba draped in new Kiswa

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:The Kaaba cloth (Kiswa) was replaced on Sunday night, a process administered by the staff of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet Mosque in Medina as per the annual tradition.

Each of the four parts of the Kiswa was separately raised, in preparation for stretching it on the old side. The cloth is made of 670kg of high-quality silk, 120kg of gold threads, and 100 kg of silver threads, the SPA news agency reported.

As many as 200 craftsmen were employed to produce the black curtain at King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa, according to Deputy Head of the General Presidency for the Grand Mosque Affairs Saad bin Mohammad Al-Mohaimeed.

You might also like
Shiagraph Shafaqna Story of Saqifah & appointment of caliphs as depicted in history of Islam
Today, moon is in a perpendicular state to Kaaba
Photos: Kaaba in the rain
The Religious Affairs Department in the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH) Completes the Virtual Haj Project
Holy Mysteries - Kaaba and the golden mean
Encircling tracks around Kaaba in Mecca upped to 25
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *