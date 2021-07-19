Iraqi President emphasizes need to create right environment for transparent and fair elections

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi president, in a meeting with the UN envoy to Iraq, stressed the need to create the right atmosphere for a transparent and fair election.

The Information Office of the President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih, published a statement on its website this afternoon (Monday), announcing that it was hosting Jeanine Antoinette Hennis-Plasschaert, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq and President of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

During the meeting between Salih and Plasschaert, the necessity of providing the required conditions for holding the next Iraqi elections in order to ensure its transparency and fairness in its various stages was emphasized so that the election results would create credibility and trust among the citizens of this country and confirm their free will in electing their representatives away from pressure, fraud and manipulation.

According to the statement, the Iraqi president and the UN envoy to Iraq also stressed the importance of strengthening security stability as an integral part of the electoral security needs.

According to the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission, early parliamentary elections will be held on October 10 this year in 8,273 Election districts, including 55,000 polling stations, and a total of 24 million 299 thousand 21 people are eligible to vote in this election, while the special voting time of the military and security forces includes one million and 75 thousand 727 Eligible Forces will be two days before that, October 8.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English