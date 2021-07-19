Hajj rituals begin in Mecca amid Pandemic

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg 0 0 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-07-19 19:46:312021-07-19 19:46:31Hajj rituals begin in Mecca amid Pandemic
A few thousand Muslim pilgrims, aged 18 to 65, who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and tested negative for the coronavirus have been allowed to take part in the rituals.
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The rituals of Hajj began in the Land of Revelation on Saturday with a limited number of pilgrims like previous year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There have been strict restrictions and measures to prevent the spread of the disease.
