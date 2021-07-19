Hajj rituals begin in Mecca amid Pandemic

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The rituals of Hajj began in the Land of Revelation on Saturday with a limited number of pilgrims like previous year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A few thousand Muslim pilgrims, aged 18 to 65, who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and tested negative for the coronavirus have been allowed to take part in the rituals.

There have been strict restrictions and measures to prevent the spread of the disease.