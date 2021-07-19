Date :Monday, July 19th, 2021 | Time : 19:46 |ID: 222252 | Print

Hajj rituals begin in Mecca amid Pandemic

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The rituals of Hajj began in the Land of Revelation on Saturday with a limited number of pilgrims like previous year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A few thousand Muslim pilgrims, aged 18 to 65, who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and tested negative for the coronavirus have been allowed to take part in the rituals.
There have been strict restrictions and measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

 

You might also like
WHO calls for fair COVID-19 vaccine distribution to all
AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine does not contain any pork-derived ingredients
UK grandmother becomes first in world to receive Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
Palestinian farmers face uncertain olive harvest season
Iran injects second dose to first three volunteers
Iran to inject seven more volunteers with home-made vaccine on Sunday
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *