Bashar al-Assad’s unexpected action after taking the oath+ Photos

Bashar al-Assad's unexpected action after taking the oath

SHAFQANA- In an unexpected move, the Syrian president took to the streets of Damascus with his family on Saturday after his inauguration.

In an unexpected move after taking the oath of office, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife, Asma, and their children appeared in public in al-Maidan Square in central Damascus on Saturday evening.

Basina al-Shaban, the special adviser to the Syrian president, released a video file of the incident and wrote: Bashar al-Assad in Damascus’ Al-Maidan Square among the nation and his friends.

Bashar al-Assad appeared among the people while, hours before, he attended the swearing-in ceremony of the president in front of the speaker and members of parliament in the presence of political, party, religious, media, scientific, cultural, sports, artistic figures and the families of the martyrs and the wounded in Syria.

