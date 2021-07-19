Hajj rites with minimal presence of pilgrims+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Hajj rites is being held with a limited presence of Saudi residents for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Sixty thousand fully vaccinated Saudi residents have arrived in Mecca since Saturday to perform the Hajj, and for the second year in a row, this important religious ceremony is being held with minimal attendance and the absence of pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia.

The Hajj was held last year with the lowest number of pilgrims in contemporary history, and it was initially announced that only 1,000 people were allowed to attend, but in the end, according to media reports, it was attended by 10,000 pilgrims.

This year, a total of 60,000 people who have already received full vaccination against the Coronavirus and live in Saudi Arabia will have the opportunity to perform the Hajj, and Saudi officials hope to perform the Hajj with minimal risk of the coronavirus spreading, albeit with minimal presence.

Immigrants from South Asia, the Far East, Africa and the Middle East make up part of Saudi Arabia’s population.

This year’s Hajj pilgrims have been selected from more than 558,000 residents of Saudi Arabia between the ages of 18 and 56 with no history of chronic illness through an online system; while in 2019, a total of 2.5 million people from around the world attended the religious ceremony before the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Hajj 2021 ceremony will be held from 17 to 22 July.

This news is originally published by ISNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English