More than one hundred thousand worshipers pray Eid al-Adha prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque+ Video

SHAFAQNA- More than one hundred thousand worshipers today (Tuesday) offered Eid al-Adha prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sheikh Mohammed Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories, had previously announced that Eid prayers would be held throughout the Palestinian territories.

He called on all worshipers to take precautions against the Coronavirus.

