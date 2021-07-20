King of Jordan calls for serious talks between Palestinians and Israelis

SHAFAQNA- The King of Jordan, during his talks with US President Joe Biden, called for the start of serious and effective talks and negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis for what he called the realization of peace based on a two-state solution.

During the meeting, Abdullah II stressed the need for the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights, the formation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the line of fourth of June 1967 with the capital Jerusalem.

The King of Jordan and the President of the United States agreed on the continuation of coordination and consultation between Jordan and the United States in the interests of both sides and the strengthening of international security and peace.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English