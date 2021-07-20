Ramy Al-Jamrah Al-Aqaba begins by pilgrims to House of God on first day of Eid al-Adha+ Photos

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/4CCAE31F-5AC9-4A91-8665-79B4DBB9C0A0.jpeg 675 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-07-20 08:20:142021-07-20 08:20:14Ramy Al-Jamrah Al-Aqaba begins by pilgrims to House of God on first day of Eid al-Adha+ Photos
SHAFAQNA- Pilgrims of the Sacred House of God today (Tuesday) in the first day of Eid al-Adha, began a ceremony related to the Big Jamaraat or Al-Jamrah Al-Aqaba in the city of Mina.
The Big Jamaraat or Al-Jamrah Al-Aqaba’s ceremony began in Mina after staying last night in Muzdalifah.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
