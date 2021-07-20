Date :Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 | Time : 08:20 |ID: 222328 | Print

Ramy Al-Jamrah Al-Aqaba begins by pilgrims to House of God on first day of Eid al-Adha+ Photos

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Pilgrims of the Sacred House of God today (Tuesday) in the first day of Eid al-Adha, began a ceremony related to the Big Jamaraat or Al-Jamrah Al-Aqaba in the city of Mina.

The Big Jamaraat or Al-Jamrah Al-Aqaba’s ceremony began in Mina after staying last night in Muzdalifah.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Saudi Arabia restricts this year's Hajj to its citizens and residents
Eid Al-Adha holidays announced in Qatar
The period from Eid al-Adha to Eid al-Ghadir is Imamate era
Houston Mosques Open Doors to Harvey Victims on Eid al-Adha
Tear gas used by Israeli forces against Palestinian worshipers at Temple Mount+ Video
Saudi's condition for people who intend to participate in Hajj 2021
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *