Ramy Al-Jamrah Al-Aqaba begins by pilgrims to House of God on first day of Eid al-Adha+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Pilgrims of the Sacred House of God today (Tuesday) in the first day of Eid al-Adha, began a ceremony related to the Big Jamaraat or Al-Jamrah Al-Aqaba in the city of Mina.

The Big Jamaraat or Al-Jamrah Al-Aqaba’s ceremony began in Mina after staying last night in Muzdalifah.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English