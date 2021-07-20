What is the ruling on taking control of own property by officially bankrupt person? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about bankruptcy.

Question: Can a bankrupt person take possession of (control of) own property?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The one who has been (declared) bankrupt, means his/her debt is more than his/her available (current) capital and the creditors have asked the religious authority to stop him/her from taking possession of (control of) own property. If such decree is issued by the religious authority, the bankrupt person has no right to take possession of (control of) own property.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA