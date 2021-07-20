How to choose a life partner according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Do not marry women just for the sake of their beauties; how often they are ruined because of their beauties. Also do not marry them just for the sake of their wealth; how frequently their wealth lead them to be rebellion. Rather, marry them for the sake of religion (Islam) [1].

[1] Da’a’em-ul-Islam, Vol.2, Page 195, Hadith 710.