https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/prophet3.jpg 161 286 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-20 09:50:592021-07-20 09:50:59How to choose a life partner according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?
How to choose a life partner according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Do not marry women just for the sake of their beauties; how often they are ruined because of their beauties. Also do not marry them just for the sake of their wealth; how frequently their wealth lead them to be rebellion. Rather, marry them for the sake of religion (Islam) [1].
[1] Da’a’em-ul-Islam, Vol.2, Page 195, Hadith 710.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!