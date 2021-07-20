Date :Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 | Time : 09:50 |ID: 222370 | Print

How to choose a life partner according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Do not marry women just for the sake of their beauties; how often they are ruined because of their beauties. Also do not marry them just for the sake of their wealth; how frequently their wealth lead them to be rebellion. Rather, marry them for the sake of religion (Islam) [1].

