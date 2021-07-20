Date :Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 | Time : 13:06 |ID: 222412 | Print

Bashar Al-Assad Offered Eid Prayers At the Homs’ Grand Mosque (Photos)

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNASyrian President Bashar Al-Assad today (Tuesday) offered Eid Al-Adha prayers at the Khaled Ibn Walid Grand Mosque in the central Syrian city of Homs.

In addition to Bashar Al-Assad, Sheikh Ahmad Badreddin Hassoun the Grand Mufti of Syria and a number of officials attended the ceremony. Published pictures in this regard show the observance of health protocols during prayers.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Bashar al-Assad, Syria President Assad: Most Europeans countries detached from reality in Syria
Video: Irish Muslims perform Eid Al-Adha prayers at Dublin stadium
Assad: Syria's ultimate goal is to liberate its northern part from Kurds
Syria's Assad visits Iran, meets Ayatollah Khamenei +Photo
Bashar Assad takes oath (photos)
Eid Al-Adha prayers will not be offered in the holy shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and Hazrat…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *