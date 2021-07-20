Bashar Al-Assad Offered Eid Prayers At the Homs’ Grand Mosque (Photos)

SHAFAQNA– Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad today (Tuesday) offered Eid Al-Adha prayers at the Khaled Ibn Walid Grand Mosque in the central Syrian city of Homs.

In addition to Bashar Al-Assad, Sheikh Ahmad Badreddin Hassoun the Grand Mufti of Syria and a number of officials attended the ceremony. Published pictures in this regard show the observance of health protocols during prayers.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English