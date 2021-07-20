Rockets land near Afghan presidential palace during Eid prayers

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Rockets hit the Afghan capital on Tuesday, landing near the presidential palace during prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

President Ashraf Ghani and many others calmly continued praying at an outdoor gathering, TV images showed.

Three rockets landed outside the palace, said interior ministry spokesperson Mirwais Stanekzai, adding that there were no immediate reports of injuries.The Taliban denied they were involved in the attack on the heavily fortified palace.

Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters in a voice message the fighters were in a “state of defense” during the Eid religious holiday.

Unlike some previous years, the Taliban have not officially declared a ceasefire for Eid this week.Mujahid did not immediately reply when asked if the Taliban’s defensive stance constituted a ceasefire.