Photos: Ritual of reciting Dua Arafah in Imam Ridha’s (A.S) shrine
SHAFAQNA- The pleasant sound of Dua Arafah resounded in the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S).
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
