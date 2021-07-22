Date :Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 | Time : 13:40 |ID: 222598 | Print

Iraq surpasses 1.5 million COVID-19 infections

SHAFAQNA- Official data from the Iraqi Ministry of Health show that the country has once again hit a daily record with nearly 10,000 new cases of the coronavirus, while the total number of cases has exceeded 1.5 million. The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment issued in a statement that another 40,875 tests were performed in the last 24 hours in various laboratories on the new generation of coronavirus (Covid-19) to sum up the sample and the number of tested cases across the country has increased to 12,547,843 since the outbreak of the virus.

This statement shows that in the past 24 hours, 62 other people have died and the overall death toll from the virus in the country has risen to 17,892, or more than 1.19 percent of the total. Data from the Iraqi Ministry of Health also show that in the last 24 hours, 33 and 318 others received vaccines against the corona virus and the total number of vaccine recipients in this country will increase to 1,164,890.

